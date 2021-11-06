Fired from SBT, Ana Paula Renault vents: ‘I was taken completely by surprise’

This Friday (05), the SBT communication sector sent a press release informing the departure of Ana Paula Renault. In the note, the broadcaster says that the end of the contract in mutual agreement. But, according to the presenter and ex-BBB, the story is not quite like that.

In an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal “Em Off”, Renault, who presented the “Fofocalizador”, revealed that she was taken by surprise with her resignation.

“I was taken completely by surprise with the news of the resignation yesterday. That everything they said is a ‘heavy’ of untruth. There’s nothing more terrible than throwing someone’s reputation in the trash. To give you an idea, when I went to the makeup room to say goodbye to the girls, Nivea, who is the makeup artist who has taken care of me since I joined, got sick. For me this is too bad. I walk on the street, I am of the people. How am I going to be readmitted somewhere with this amount of untruth saying that I fought with the entire SBT?”, asked Ana Paula.

“There was no aggression, no fight with Chris Flores, no confusion with Flor. There was absolutely nothing. I’m here talking to you in my coordinator’s office. The truth is that the audience is not the best and they said they were going to have salary cuts because of costs. So I, together with the board, talked, and we opted for my departure. They have future projects, there is a project for a super reality show for home and they want me with them. It’s not for next year, but that possibility exists. Even for my experience in reality show and for being a journalist”, she said.

The blonde ended by saying that the mood is sad behind the scenes of the show: “People are sad here. I’m also sad that I woke up with the resignation. Is obvious. I stayed here at SBT for almost two years getting along with everyone. After what came out in the press, people think I mistreat others and there’s nothing like that.”

