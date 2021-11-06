Flávia Noronha is hospitalized for the second time to treat a bacterial disease

Flávia Noronha, 38, is hospitalized for the second time to treat a bacterial sinusitis, which caused pre-orbital cellulitis, with swelling in the nose and eyes. The former TV Fama presenter, and now a judge on the show Raul Gil, told her Instagram followers that she has a high forecast for November 13th.

“I have to take antibiotics in my veins. But I’m waiting for the response from the home care. Then they go to my house to apply the antibiotic three times a day. If God willing, then I can be free and just go home when I take the medicine. And after 10 days of oral antibiotics just to be sure,” she explained.

the presenter he explained that it all started with tonsillitis, which caused sinusitis and, if left untreated, it can progress to menigi- nent and aggravate the condition a lot. She had a relapse and had to be hospitalized again five days ago, so she canceled her recent participation in the Raul Gil Program.

“I had a new tomography and had a slight worsening of sinusitis, even though I took six days of two antibiotics in the vein and still taking it at home. So, we chose to hospitalize again and now, together with an infectious disease specialist, they decided to give me an antibiotic in a very strong vein that serves even for generalized infection. Anything to put a stop to this bacteria. An ill-healed and severe sinusitis in this way can cause meningitis, blindness when it takes the eyeball and even death when not correctly diagnosed at first”.

Flávia advised that people seek a doctor if they have a bad cold. “I’ve never experienced this. That’s why I want to make this alert! Mainly in children who evolve very quickly! In fact 80% are children who suffer from what I have! Very rare in adults… well, I’m here in the hospital thanks to God being very well assisted and soon I’ll be totally cured if God wants to,” she concluded.

Flávia Noronha was hospitalized for the first time in October

On October 16, the presenter was hospitalized for the first time and was hospitalized for six days. She continued with the treatment at home with ten days of antibiotics, steroids and to “detoxify”. Flávia posted a thoughtful photo on Instagram and blurted out:

“I think mental and physical health go hand in hand! A lot has really happened to me this year. It was the job, I fought with my husband… so much! I absorbed everything and fell down! Now I just want to get up and be by the side of those who love me! When the sun comes out, the beach is full, right? But on rainy days? Who is right next to you? In the end, only those who really love you….and unfortunately I can’t fill a hand! The worst phases of our lives are for us to review many “friends” and relationships. What a life lesson in a short time! It’s not about who gives you a hand… it’s about who doesn’t let go! Many don’t want to know if you’re okay, they just want to know about your life!”

She went on to say that she is learning and wants her followers to also learn to talk less and only open up to those they really trust! “It was a whirlwind of emotions but now everything is going well, marriage too. Thank you my family for taking such good care of me! Of course I’m not wearing makeup like that, I’m finished, all swollen with steroids and happy to be home,” she concluded. .

Outside RedeTV!, Flávia Noronha revealed in a conversation with Franklin David in September that she suffered a “carpet pull” on her departure. “Very architected. Very costly. Just a rug pulling by this person wouldn’t work. I heard this person on the wall. from my dressing room saying: ‘Look, I threw it to the universe that TV Fama will be mine and it will be mine ‘” recalled live on Instagram.