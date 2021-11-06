Florianópolis resident may request correction of vaccines in the Connect SUS; understand

The resident of Florianópolis who has not yet had the registration of the vaccine against Covid-19 recorded in the application Connect SUS will have a new channel on the internet to ask for the correction. The platform was created by the City Hall of the Capital and the request can be made through a report. The information is from the G1.

Connect SUS is an application provided by the Ministry of Health. It is through it that citizens can obtain the national certificate of vaccination from Covid-19, a document that proves that the patient received doses against the disease.

It can also be used to prove immunization at facilities that follow the vaccine passport policy. The measure, which goes into effect on November 16, provides that all establishments and services in the event sector, such as shows, fairs, congresses and games, which have an audience of over 500 people, must require the customer to be with the complete vaccination schedule for those aged 18 or over.

Teenagers, between 12 and 17 years old, will need to prove that they received the first dose.

According to the city, corrections can only be made in vaccines applied in Florianópolis. The estimated time for completing the process is 7 days. To place the order, the person must have the ID card and paper proof of vaccination at hand.

The Municipal Health Departments are responsible for registering the doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 applied in the municipality. However, according to the city hall, in some cases this registration does not happen automatically and, for this reason, the channel was opened so that the resident can report possible errors.

However, the Municipal Health Department of Florianópolis reinforces that, as a municipal body, it cannot solve problems such as changing access passwords or correcting flaws in the Connect SUS. For this, the orientation is for the population to contact the support of the Ministry of Health itself.

Data on doses applied in other countries and municipalities cannot be registered by the Municipality of Florianópolis either.

