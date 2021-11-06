Fluminense announces hiring for the volleyball team

The women’s volleyball team at Fluminense has another confirmed reinforcement. It is the American hitter Jada Burse who presented herself to the club this Friday in Laranjeiras.

The athlete arrived in Brazil in the morning and already had contact with the Flu cast in the dressing room, moments before the duel against Brasília Vôlei, a duel valid for the second round of the Women’s Volleyball Superliga. Jada will undergo medical exams this Saturday and will start training under coach Guilherme Schmitz next week.

— This is an opportunity to play a high level competition alongside very talented athletes. During the season, I hope to evolve in all aspects of the game, receiving and blocking are my main focus, while helping my team to do a good competition – said the player.

Jada Burse is 23 years old and 1.86m tall. He worked at the universities of Arizona and Kansas, in the United States, and before arriving at Fluminense, the pointer was hired by the team of Salwah Al Sabah from Kuwait, but he spent only 20 days at the club just training. His return to the US was due to the cancellation of the Gulf Cup due to the Covid outbreak in the Asian country.