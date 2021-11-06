Fluminense x Sport: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Fluminense and sport face off this Saturday, at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship . Tricolor is coming off two straight defeats, to Santos and Ceará, and wants to win again to get closer to the G-6. Leão, after the victory over Atlético-GO in the last round, has the chance to leave the Z-4 ​​- if they take the difference in balance to Bahia.

📺 TRANSMISSION: SporTV (minus RJ) and Premiere broadcast the game live, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Grafite and Renata Mendonça.

+ Watch Fluminense x Sport in Premiere. Sign here!

⏱️ Follow the real time of Fluminense x Sport no ge

📊 TABLE POSITIONS: O Fluminense is the 8th place, with 39 points, and is five of Corinthians, the team that closes the G-6. O sport has 30 points and opens the relegation zone, in 17th. To get out of Z-4, they need to win, root for Bahia to lose, and make a difference of three goals over the balance. Check out the Brasileirão table.

⚽ RETROSPECT: Fluminense and Sport have faced each other 54 times in history, with 22 wins for Tricolor, 17 for Leão and 15 draws. For the Brazilian Championship, there were 43 matches, with the advantage of the Rio de Janeiro club (18 victories). The team from Pernambuco won 12 games and there were 12 draws.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

Fluminense will have news this Saturday. Coach Marcão opted to remove Caio Paulista from the team and will start with John Kennedy, who returns from suspension. After starting on the bench against Ceará for having just returned from injury, Fred starts again as a starter.

Midfielder Yago, who left the team last weekend due to pain in his thigh, should start on the bench; Martinelli was chosen to replace him. Marcos Felipe, who did not train for two days with knee pain from a blow with Mendoza, will start playing.

Probable lineup of Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli, Jhon Arias and Luiz Henrique; John Kennedy and Fred.

3 out of 5 Probable lineup of Fluminense — Photo: ge.globo Probable lineup of Fluminense — Photo: ge.globo

Who is out: Gabriel Teixeira (transition), Ganso (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery)

Gabriel Teixeira (transition), Ganso (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery) Hanging: André, Danilo Barcelos, Fred, Jhon Arias, Lucca, Marcos Seixas (physical trainer) and Samuel Xavier.

+ See more Fluminense news

Sport – coach: Héctor Nunez or César Lucena

The Rubro-negro will be commanded by Gustavo Florentín’s assistants, because the Paraguayan coach is suspended in this round – after being sent off against Atlético-GO, when he celebrated the victory carried by the fans.

Florentín explains celebrations that went viral

In addition to the commander, Sport has changes in the offensive sector to replace midfielder Gustavo and center forward Mikael. The tendency is for Paulinho Moccelin and Juba to join the squad – with Tréllez moving to the benchmark in attack. Everton Felipe and Everaldo are also options for open positions.

Probable lineup of Sport: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino, Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Hernanes; Paulinho Moccelin (Everton Felipe), Juba (Everaldo) and Tréllez.

4 out of 5 Probable lineup of Sport against Fluminense — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Sport against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Who is out: Leandro Barcia (thigh pain), Neilton (ankle surgery recovery), João Igor (knee surgery recovery) and Thiago Lopes (Achilles tendon injury).

Leandro Barcia (thigh pain), Neilton (ankle surgery recovery), João Igor (knee surgery recovery) and Thiago Lopes (Achilles tendon injury). Hanging: goalkeeper Mailson, defensive midfielder Ronaldo and forward Paulinho Moccelin.

+ See more Sport news