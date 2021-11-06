Ana Luiza Menezes – 20:41 | updated on 11/05/2021 11:01 am



Parwana with her father, Abdul Photo: Playback/YouTube/CNN

In Afghanistan, a country that is under Taliban control, parents are selling their young daughters in order to have money to buy food. A recent CNN report showed a few cases, such as that of 9-year-old Parwana Malik, who was sold as the bride of a 55-year-old man.

Months ago, the girl’s father had already sold her 12-year-old sister.

Abdul Malik, Parwana’s father, said he is “destroyed” by guilt, shame and worry. He stated that he tried to avoid selling his daughter, and that he even traveled to look for work.

– We are a family of eight. I have to sell to keep other family members alive,” said Abdul.

The money will only help the family for a few months. Then Malik will have to find another solution to earn a living.

The little girl, who was allowed to talk to the reporting team, said she hoped to change her parents’ minds. Her dream was to become a teacher, but her pleas were useless.

On October 24, Qorban, the man who bought the girl, handed over an amount equivalent to $2,200 (about R$12.4 thousand) in the form of sheep, land and money to Parwana’s father.

– This is your bride. Please take care of her. Please don’t hit her – asked the girl’s father.

The man said that he already had a wife and that he would look after Parwana as if she were one of his own children.

– Parwana was cheap and her father was very poor, and he needs money. She goes to work at my house. I will not hit her. I will treat you like a family member. I will be kind – said the buyer.

Also according to CNN, cases such as Parwana’s have increased in Afghanistan. In the country, although marrying children under the age of 15 is illegal, the practice has been common for years, especially in more rural areas. Since August, due to hunger and despair, sales of children have increased.

A 10-year-old girl named Magul, who lives in the province of Ghor, cries every day as she is prepared to be sold to a 70-year-old man. The agreement will pay off the family’s debts.

– I don’t want to go with him. If they make me, I will kill myself. I don’t want to leave my parents – lamented the girl.

In Ghor province, another family, consisting of nine people, is selling two girls aged 4 and 9 years. The father is prepared to sell each daughter for around 1,100 dollars (or R$ 6,200).

4-year-old Zaiton said he knows why this is happening.

“Because we’re a poor family and we don’t have anything to eat,” he said.

According to the account of Mohammad Naiem Nazem, a human rights activist in Badghis, “day by day, the number of families that sell their children increases”.

– There is a lack of food, there is a lack of work and the families feel they have to do this – explained the activist.

