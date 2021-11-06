For Libertadores, Corinthians seeks corner to end taboo at home

Corinthians is looking for its fifth straight win at the Neo Química Arena. With an estimated audience of approximately 40,000 people, coach Sylvinho’s team measures forces with Fortaleza today (6), at 5 pm (GMT), for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. Timão has not won five consecutive matches in Itaquera for almost four years and is trying to break the taboo.

Since the Government of the State of São Paulo allowed the public to return to the stadiums, Corinthians hasn’t known what it’s like to lose playing at home. The good numbers with Fiel in the stands (three games and three victories) contrast with the bad start of the team in Brasileirão, when it had one of the four worst campaigns as host of Serie A.

In the last four home games, however, the scenario has changed. Corinthians beat Palmeiras, Bahia, Fluminense and Chapecoense in a row, gained more than 50% of the points played in Itaquera and remained in the fight for a spot in the Copa Libertadores.

If they defeat Fortaleza today, Timão equals the campaign from February to March 2018 — the last time they won five in a row (Palmeiras, Mirassol, Deportivo Lara, Bragantino and São Paulo) under their dominions.

In these almost four years, Alvinegro has not been able to repeat the good numbers. The beginning of the pandemic and the consequent ban on fans in the stadiums helped to weaken the team. At the end of last year, under the command of Vagner Mancini, Corinthians wrapped up a streak of four victories by beating São Paulo, Goiás, Fluminense and Sport, but it did not go beyond that.

Today, the challenge is against Fortaleza, direct opponents for a spot in the Copa Libertadores next year. As it was against Chapecoense, the Corinthians board expects a full house and gross income of over R$ 2 million from ticket sales.

Alvinegro enters the round with 44 points and in 6th place — currently, the last among those classified for the Copa Libertadores 2022.