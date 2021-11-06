For the 3rd consecutive month, savings have more withdrawals than deposits; redemptions total R$7.4 billion, according to BC

SAO PAULO – For the third month in a row, the savings account had more withdrawals than deposits. With that, the net outflow reached R$ 7.4 billion in October, according to data released this Friday (5) by the Central Bank. The numbers, however, show a slight decline in relation to September – when redemptions reached R$ 7.7 billion, a record for the period since 1995, when the historical series began.

The value is the result of BRL 278.1 billion in deposits and BRL 285.5 billion in withdrawals carried out in the month. Year-to-date, the situation is not much different. Savings redemptions also exceed contributions, by R$ 30.8 billion, an amount greater than the R$ 23.3 billion registered in September. The total balance applied now amounts to R$ 1.027 trillion.

Although it is quite popular, the savings account offers a low return when compared to other more conservative financial investments, even in a scenario of high interest rates.

This is because since 2012, savings have had two forms of remuneration: when the basic interest rate is below 8.5%, the yield is 70% of the Selic plus the variation of the reference rate (TR); when it is above this level, the return becomes 0.5% per month plus TR.

Even so, in October, for example, savings account yielded only 0.36%, against a 0.49% change in the CDI, the main reference for fixed income investments.

In the year, the return on the passbook reaches 2.03% (compared to 3.02% of the CDI) and, in 12 months, 2.27%, while the CDI has a variation of 3.35%.

