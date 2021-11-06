For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Hospital Unimed has no covid inpatients.

Nov 5, 5:30 pm By Newsroom / Tribuna de Petrópolis

For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hospital Unimed Petrópolis has no hospitalized patients due to the disease. The drop in the number of hospitalizations at the unit has been observed since June this year. After a long period of coping with the coronavirus, ending this week with no hospitalized patients is reason to celebrate.

The president of Unimed Petrópolis, Rafael Gomes de Castro emphasizes, however, that preventive measures must be maintained and reinforces the importance of vaccination. “We are very proud and very happy to say that, at this moment, we do not have any patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in our hospital unit. We, who have always been at the side of our customers and the entire population, feel the duty to inform this fact, which is absolutely positive. God willing, it will be like this successively in all health units in our city, state and country, and we reinforce the importance of prevention measures”, says Rafael Gomes de Castro.

“This is a moment of great joy and satisfaction. It is time to congratulate and thank all the cooperating physicians and collaborators who participated in this page so beautiful, so dignified and honorable in the history of Unimed Petrópolis and the city”, highlights the vice president of the cooperative, Cesar Augusto de S. Thiago.

Last Monday (01), two people were admitted to the unit because of Covid-19. The biggest peak was in April this year, when there were 46 admissions. For the Adult ICU Coordinator at Hospital Unimed Petrópolis, Júlio Cezar Santos, who works on the front line, the feeling of not having any hospitalized patient is one of joy and relief.

“We went through a difficult period and the most nebulous was in April and May 2021, with many hospitalized patients and we had to open an extra ICU. On top of that, there was a lot of fear and fear of contracting the disease as well, although the hospital provided all the necessary help and clothing. And, thank God, after a long, bleak winter, we don’t have any Covid-19 patients in the hospital. Now it’s work and move on. New challenges will come, but it is a great relief”, emphasizes the doctor. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the unit has registered 3,927 positive cases of Covid-19 and registered 633 hospital discharges.