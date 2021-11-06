Former law and precognition: Grêmio fans remember Gre-Nal who “freed” Grêmio from fall in 2003 | Guild

Upon entering the field for Gre-Nal 434, Grêmio will have the chance to repeat the feat registered in a 2003 classic, with the possibility of beating the rival and starting the race to avoid falling to Serie B.

O ge he spoke with some of the players who played in that 1-0 victory, such as Christian, scorer, Cláudio Pitbull, who provided the assistance, as well as full-backs Anderson Lima and Gilberto (see the video above).

This Saturday, at the same stadium Beira-Rio, the teams duel for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Tricolor is the vice-lantern with 26 points, seven of Bahia, first outside the Z-4. Inter are seventh, with 41.

– I usually say that in football, stories change, but the show is always the same or similar, very similar. If there is one more possibility of this happening or not. This Gre-Nal can represent and create the same situation as we lived years ago – says Christian.

It’s been 18 years since that October 12, 2003. Porto Alegre had a typical spring afternoon, with lots of sun, but mild temperatures, a perfect Sunday for a Gre-Nal. As every classic historically presents itself, there was no lack of confusion, in addition to six yellow and two red cards, one for each side.

Favoritism, always rejected by rivals, swung to the red side. Grêmio was the competition’s lantern. However, the field presented two distinct performances. Tricolor played better and managed to open the scoreboard in the 34th minute of the first half.

Claudio Pitbull served Christian, who entered the area and kicked hard from the left corner, with no chance for Clemer. The former striker revealed by Inter enforced the “ex law” and also fulfilled a premonition confided to Pitbull moments before the derby.

– Christian said: “I’m going to score, I have the feeling”. Throughout his history at Inter, I said: “Isn’t it better for you to pass and I’ll score?” He “no, I want to score.” I replied: “I’ll give you the pass.” We got the goal, gave the pass to Christian and we won at Beira-Rio – recalls Pitbull.

We shut up the Colorados, there’s nothing better. We have to have respect for Inter, but it’s great to win Gre-Nal” — Claudio Pitbull

It was to be expected that Inter would go up. Muricy Ramalho’s team really put pressure on Grêmio, but it was far from swinging the net because it stopped at goalkeeper Eduardo Martini.

But the team then led by Adilson Batista had at least three opportunities to expand the score. Christian invaded the area again, kicking one out and one into Clemer’s crossbar. In the end, Pitbull came face to face with the goalkeeper and kicked into the opponent’s hands.

The Grêmio triumph did not take the team from the lantern of Brasileirão, but it gave the necessary fuel for a sprint, which materialized with the permanence in Serie A. In addition, the victory took Inter from sixth to seventh. Colorado would finish sixth in the championship and out of the following year’s Libertadores.

– If we lost, we would be 15 points behind the first outside the zone. It would get a lot worse, let alone losing a Gre-Nal. It was a fantastic game, the team gave a lot. From there, we had a rise of victories and positive results that made us leave that very difficult moment – ​​recalls Anderson Lima.

– We knew we could go further. But it was always anybody’s guess. With the classic victory, we were confident for the next games – completes Gilberto, who is also full-back.

Inter 0x1 Grêmio – 36th round of the Brasileirão 2003