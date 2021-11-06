Fortaleza is one of the seven Brazilian capitals that can operate 5G technology | Ceará

Fortaleza is one of the seven Brazilian capitals capable of operating 5G internet technology, according to Conexis Brasil Digital, an entity that brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies in the country. Boa Vista, Brasília, Curitiba, Palmas, Porto Alegre and Porto Velho are the other capitals suitable for the operation.

The main points that place the capital of Ceará in this group are: digital governance and municipal legislation. Fortaleza is ready to install infrastructure and receiving antennas for the new generation of mobile network.

The largest technology auction in Brazil, which started on Thursday (4), authorizes the exploitation of the 5G internet frequency in the country. Brisanet, an internet provider from Ceará, won two lots at the auction and won the right to operate in the Northeast and Midwest. The national lots were sold by operators Claro, Vivo and Tim.

Fortaleza Legislation

One of the points that contribute to the operation of 5G in Fortaleza is Complementary Law No. 230, of 2017, which revoked outdated legislation, from 2004, and was already built with high adherence to the General Law of Antennas, federal legislation of 2015.

Another factor is the digital governance that the capital of Ceará has, offering a Digital Licensing system that can be done in a 100% virtualized way.

“This means that Fortaleza is up to date with market trends, reducing bureaucracy in services. An effort that attracts investments and generates great business opportunities”, comments Mayor José Sarto.

“Fortalia’s digital governance is today a great gain for the city. This case is just one of many in which Fortaleza is ahead of other cities in the country for what it offers in terms of bureaucracy and transparency”, adds Luciana Lobo, municipal secretary of Urbanism and Environment (Seuma).

In the case of antennas, the process can occur, in most cases, in a self-declaratory manner. That is, the entrepreneur fills in the system with the necessary data, attaches the required documents and, if the system is not found to be incorrect, the license is provided

In some specific cases, which mainly involve the antenna installation area, it is necessary for the process to go through an investigation by a Seuma analyst. Even in this case, it remains a process carried out digitally, without the need for the applicant to go in person to the secretariat.

One of the key points of Fortaleza’s legislation on antennas is the alignment in relation to the sharing of towers. Mandatory decreases the number of cell towers, concentrating as much signals as possible in a single tower. This detail will be more important now, as 5G technology will require five to ten times more antennas than 4G.

Another facility is that the Fortaleza law offers exemption from licensing for the so-called sustainable posts or biosites. These metal poles work in public lighting and also support all the equipment necessary for the installation of a Radio Base Station (ERB) inside the structure itself. The antennas, in this case, are perceived as an extension of the pole itself.