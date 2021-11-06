Fossil of a child who lived 250,000 years ago is found in South Africa

Based on the dental arch, scientists estimate the child was between 4 and 6 years old when he died; skull was found alone, with no other remains of the body

Disclosure/University of Wits Fossil was named “Leti”, part of the setswana word “letimela”, which means “the lost one”



A team of researchers from the University of Wits, in Johannesburg, in the South Africa, found bones and teeth of a child who would have lived 250,000 ago. The fossil was found in the remote depths of the Estrela Ascending Cave, in the Cradle of Humanity, in 2017. The skull and the circumstances of the discovery were described in two articles published this Thursday, 5th, in PaleoAnthropology. Based on the dental arch, scientists estimate the child was between 4 and 6 years old when he died. The child’s skull was found alone, with no other remains of the body. For this reason, the fossil was named “Leti”, part of the setswana word “letimela”, which means “the lost one”. Twenty-eight skull fragments and six teeth were found. “There were no repeating parts when we put the skull together and many of the fragments fit together, indicating that they all came from a single child,” says Dr. Darryl de Ruiter, co-author of the article.

The bones were found about 12 meters from the Dinaledi Chamber, the original site of the discovery of the first remains of homo naledi, a species of hominid that may be the oldest specimen of the genus, in 2013. “This is the first partial skull of a child of homo naledi already recovered and this begins to give us a vision of all stages of life of this remarkable species”, says professor Juliet Brophy. Scientists have failed to determine Leti’s sex. Future studies using methods like old proteins can establish your sex. They also don’t know how the skull got there. According to the university, no.There is no visible predator or scavenger damage to any part of the skull, nor is there any evidence to suggest that the sediment around the bones has been moved by water or other means. “The discovery of a single child’s skull in such a remote location within the cave system adds a mystery about how these remains came to be in these remote, dark spaces of the Rising Star cave system,” says Lee Berger, team coordinator .