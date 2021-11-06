Free Formula 1 training today in Mexico: time and where to watch

This weekend, drivers will once again accelerate on the tracks, bringing Formula 1 emotions with the Mexican Grand Prix, the eighteenth stage of the 2021 season. , in Mexico City. Information such as timetables and where to watch Formula 1 free practice sessions live today can be found below.

Where to watch Formula 1 free practice live today?

The two free training sessions this Friday, valid for the Mexican Grand Prix, will be broadcast on the BandSports channel, available only on subscription operators, for two times: the first from 2.30 pm live and the second at 6 pm hours, both in Brasilia time.

Bandsports – SKY: 210, CLARO/NET: 75, VIVO: 463, OI TV: 168

Schedule: 2:30 pm and at 6:00 pm

Mexico Formula 1 GP schedule in 2021

The dispute between Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, and Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, promises to become even more fierce this weekend with the Mexico stage. The country’s hot weather promises to make the riders even more connected as they look for the best position.

The Mexican Grand Prix is ​​the eighteenth race of the 2021 season, held between the 5th, 6th and 7th of November with three free practices, a qualifying and Sunday race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Check out the full schedule of dates and times for this weekend.

Friday (11/05/)

Free Practice 1 – 2:30 pm (BandSports)

Free Practice 2 – 6pm (BandSports)

Saturday (11/06)

Free Training 3 – 2pm (BandSports)

Qualifying Training – 5pm (BAND, BandSports, Bandplay and Band website)

Sunday (11/07)

Mexico GP Race – 4pm (BAND, BandNews FM, Bandplay and Band website)

Race VT – 9 pm (BandSports)

Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, located in the Mexico City will require drivers to 71 laps of 4,304 kilometers. Built in 1959, it has a very peculiar history after Adolfo Lopez Mateo, president at the time, chose to build a small space linked to motorsport so that his country would gain more attention from the sport.

However, the first Grand Prix only took place in 1963, won by Jim Clark. The Mexico stage was left out of the official Formula 1 calendar for many years, returning in 2015.

The Autodromo asks the drivers for a lot of speed because it is a fast race and mainly because it is above sea level, making it a breathtaking experience. In addition, there are 17 curves, with Peralta being the main one. But what really stands out is the fact that the track is split in half as it passes through the bleachers and baseball stadium that is right next to the circuit.

Watch the video below that shows how the circuit in Mexico works.