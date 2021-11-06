Free November Redemption Codes

we already have new codes for november for Genshin Impact. Every month miHoYo, the game’s developer, reveals new Genshin Impact codes for players to get rewards (bonus) for free. Check here for valid codes for this month and more!

What do I need to use codes in Genshin Impact?

Check below the prerequisites required for the Genshin Impact player to be able to use the month codes.

You must reach Adventure Rank 10 before redeeming codes in our account.

The codes will only work on iOS and Android PCs and mobile devices as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a miHoYo account as it is already linked to the PlayStation Network.

Each redemption code can only be used once.

Items will be emailed from within the game once we have successfully redeemed a code.

How to use Genshin Impact codes

If you still don’t know how to use the Genshin Impact codes provided by miHoYo, check out the step by step below.

Step 01: Access the official Genshin Impact website;

Step 02: Register on the site if you don’t have an account yet;

Step 03: Select the server where you play;

Step 04: Enter your nickname (nick);

Step 05: Enter the code.



Screenshot of Genshin Impact Code Insert Page.

Genshin Impact: November 2021 Codes and More

Check out below which Genshin Impact codes for November 2021 were revealed by miHoYo.

BSPD3ZRXU985 (60 firsts, 1,000 lives) GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogens, 3 Hero’s Wit) SBNBUK67M37Z [para novos jogadores] (30 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s EXP)

Did you find any invalid code or is there one that is not on the list?

You have entered any invalid Genshin Impact code is there any that are not on the list? Report to the story writer and help the community keep the list always up to date!

About Genshin Impact

Developed by miHoYo studio, Genshin Impact was released on September 28th for PC, PS4, Android and iOS. A few months later, in November, the title was released for Nintendo Switch. On May 28th, Genshin Impact won a version for PS5.

Genshin Impact is a free game of the action RPG genre in open world style, where the player chooses one of the characters “Travelers” (travelers) to unravel the mysteries of Teyvat, world created for the game.

