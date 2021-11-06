Friday Cash Lotteries: today there are draws for Lotofácil, Quina, Lotomania and Super Sete; enjoy (11/05/)

Friday! It’s day of Cash Lotteries, which holds today four (04) contests today, November 5, 2021 is the day of Lotofácil, Quina, Lotomania and Super Sete are the Friday Box Lotteries and here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News you find all information about betting.

To follow the drawings of the Friday Cash Lotteries just follow the transmission of the draw over the internet, on the channel Caixa Econômica YouTube and for TV network.

You can bet until 5:30 pm on the Lottery Houses and until 7pm at online lotteries. are more than BRL 2 million in prizes. Also enjoy the box balls and play in a group.

Friday’s Cash Lotteries: See Today’s Games (11/5)

Check here the games of Friday Cash Lotteries with their respective awards. are more than BRL 2 million in prizes. Play in Lottery Houses or Online Lotteries. Enjoy!

Lotofácil: 2364 – R$1.5 million; Minimum bet: R$ 2.5.

Minimum bet: R$ 2.5. Quina: 5697 – R$1.4 million; Minimum bet: R$2.0.

Minimum bet: R$2.0. Lotomania: 2233 – R$1.5 million; Minimum bet: R$ 2.5.

Minimum bet: R$ 2.5. Super Seven: 166 – R$800 thousand; Minimum bet: R$ 2.5.

bet on Friday Cash Lotteries it’s very easy, you must choose the Loteria card or in the virtual system. The value of the Bet varies according to the Lottery cash game, in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

However, the player can bet in a group, they are the box balls, which can help you get a good prize. To play with a pool, just ask for a pool at the Lotérica counter.

Did you win the Lottery? See how to receive your award.

Firstly, to receive the awards from the Lotteries Cash, you can go to any accredited lottery store or Caixa branches. However, if the gross premium exceeds R$1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches.

In conclusion, you receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original and winning wagering receipt. You must enter your full name and CPF on the back of your winning bet.

