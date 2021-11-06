Frustration from new Lineage W players may have been the reason for a 10% drop in NCSoft’s share value ⋆

With the right to a trailer featuring actor Kit Harington (the eternal John Snow, from the Game of Thrones series), the NCSoft promoted yesterday, November 4th, the debut of the long awaited Lineage W. At first, the game was released to only 13 countries and regions, but it seems that even this small number of players has already managed to make an impact. After all, the game didn’t have the best of its debuts and it seems that the frustration of the fans affected the value of the company’s shares… let’s analyze the case?

When we talk about the stock market and its large fluctuations in value, it is very difficult for us to pinpoint the real reasons that lead a stock to lose or gain value. That is, we end up having to speculate and interpret how certain situations reverberate in numbers. In this case, some speculators decided to keep an eye on NCSoft’s shares since yesterday, November 4th, with a view to seeing how the debut of Lineage W would move the numbers. And it seems that the problems that marked the launch generated a 10% drop in values.

So it is! As I highlighted, it is not possible to say, with any certainty, that the players’ complaints caused this drop, but they certainly had relevance. And the debut of the game was really not good. In the reports, we had mentions of problems with the servers, criticism of the animations and various aspects of the gameplay and it seems that even the voice acting was below expectations. Considering that NCSoft also took a heavy hit when Blade & Soul 2 was released, we can say that Lineage W also helped the company lose market value. It remains to be seen whether the game will improve to the point where the company decides to keep the plan to launch it in the Americas and Europe.



