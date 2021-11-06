Fuel price returns to double digits after comma at the pump

The price of fuel at gas stations will once again have only two digits after the decimal point, making it easier for consumers to understand. The determination was released this Thursday (4), by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), among other measures.

The approved measure was submitted to public consultation and hearing. It has been discussed by the ANP since 2018, with the beginning of the truck drivers’ strike. At the time, the agency adopted a set of exceptional and temporary flexibility measures, in order to guarantee supply.

With a deadline for entry into force of 180 days after the publication of the new resolution, the prices per liter of all automotive fuels sold must be expressed by the service stations with two decimal places, instead of the current three decimal places, in the price panel and in metering pumps, facilitating the understanding of consumers.

Another change is the regulation of delivery of fuels. After the execution of a judicious pilot project, the activity of delivery may be exercised with specific authorization from the ANP. At this time, such activity will be restricted to hydrated ethanol and C gasoline. To join the program, the station must comply with the ANP Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC) and the delivery it must be done within the limits of the municipality where the retailer authorized by the ANP is located.

It was also decided to change the so-called tutelage of loyalty to the flag. The new rules determine that the retailer must inform each metering pump, in a prominent and easily visible way, the CNPJ, the corporate name or the trade name of the distributor that supplies the respective automotive fuel. If you choose to display the trademark of a fuel distributor and sell fuel from other suppliers, you must display, in the fuel identification, the trade name of the suppliers.