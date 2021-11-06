Fux sets a judgment that will confirm or overturn the suspension of the ‘secret budget’ amendments

The President of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, has scheduled for the 9th and 10th of November the judgment that will decide whether the Court maintains or revokes the preliminary injunction of Minister Rosa Weber that suspended the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, which form the so-called “secret budget”.

Weber manifested himself in the scope of the Allegation of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept No. 854, filed by the PSOL.

“Considering the reasoned exceptionality of the case and the express provision of art. 21-B, § 4, of the RISTF and art. 5-B of Resolution No. 642/2019, I accept the request presented by the eminent Minister Rapporteur for the inclusion of the fact in an extraordinary virtual session of the Plenary of this Court, beginning on 11/09/2021 (at 00:00) and ending on 11/10 /2021 (at 23:59). Lawyers and attorneys may present oral arguments until 11/08/2021 (at 23:59)”, says Fux’s order.

The “secret budget” scheme has helped President Jair Bolsonaro maintain a loyal base in the National Congress. Billions of reais were distributed to a group of deputies and senators who determined what to do with the money, without any technical criteria or transparency.

Traditional amendments are funds to which parliamentarians are already entitled, however, the allocations are registered in transparency systems.

Thus, the rapporteur’s amendments are used as a bargain between the Palácio do Planalto and the Congress for the approval of important projects, as occurred with the so-called PEC dos Precatório, which demanded the release of a billion dollar amount to obtain votes in the Chamber.

In the decision, Rosa Weber, rapporteur of the process, determined the suspension of the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments and the establishment of measures to ensure the transparency of these transactions, within the scope of the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

The magistrate requires the government to install, within 30 days, a centralized platform for public access, with wide publicity on the documents sent to federal agencies and entities that gave basis to the demands and/or resulted in the distribution of resources from the rapporteur’s amendments.

Regarding the execution of the expenses indicated by the rapporteur’s amendments, Rosa Weber determined the adoption of “necessary measures so that all demands of parliamentarians aimed at the distribution of general rapporteur’s amendments, regardless of the modality of application, are registered in a centralized electronic platform maintained by the central body of the Federal Budget and Planning System”.