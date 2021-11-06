G-20 organ releases estimate for the world harvest

The November report by the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS), the G-20 body to disseminate supply and demand data for the main global commodities, estimates world soy production in 2021/22 in 382.3 million tons.

In the previous year, production was 365.5 million. In October, when the latest number was released, the forecast was 380.1 million tonnes.

The increase in the estimate is a consequence of an upward revision in the forecast for the North American harvest.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates global production of 385.1 million. The International Grains Council projects a harvest of 379.5 million tons.

Soy in Brazil

Soybean planting has advanced to 53.5% of the area estimated for the 2021/22 season in Brazil, according to a weekly survey by National Supply Company (Conab), with data collected until October 30th. In the previous week, sowing was at 36.8%. In the same period last year, the number was 35.9%.

In Mato Grosso, the country’s main soybean producer, the crop tends to be the largest in the historical series. There, oilseed crops are expected to extend over 10.84 million hectares, an increase of 3.59% compared to the 20/21 crop, according to the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea ).