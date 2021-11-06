Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen has real design revealed in photos

With mass production expected in early December and scheduled for release in late January and mid-February, more details about the Galaxy S22 lineup keep coming, and now a big leak leaves no doubt about the very new design of the lot. powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Photos published by the site FrontPageTech reveal in detail the final design of Samsung’s most powerful phone for the beginning of next year, merging elements of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra to start a new era.

(Image: Reproduction/FrontPageTech)

We see that all the rumors that have gained traction in recent days were correct. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will keep the same set of cameras as the S21 Ultra, with three main lenses aligned vertically on one side and laser sensor for precise focus, LED flash and 3x telephoto camera aligned vertically on the other side.

In black, we see the matte finish back cover with glossy sides. It is also possible to check that the S Pen will be positioned on the left side of the body, displaying a writing interface and annotations on the screen when removing it from the compartment, as is common in models of the Galaxy Note line.

With the screen down, we see the S22 Ultra with SIM card slot, USB-C port, speaker and S Pen (Image: Playback/FrontPageTech)

The photos even show a confidentiality seal stating that “photos are not allowed” and indicating to “not leak information”, ironically.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected with the trio’s most powerful hardware, new generation 108 MP main sensor and wide range of software features.

With rumors that the model will be sold in black, green, white and deep red color options, it’s only a matter of time before more details on all models are out, with announcement expected in early February 2022.

Source: FrontPageTech