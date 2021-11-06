Gas stations are authorized to deliver gasoline and ethanol

The board of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) approved on Thursday, November 4th, a resolution that changes rules for the sale of fuels in Brazil. The decision changes the way in which the price is displayed at the pumps at the gas station, in addition to regulating the delivery for ethanol and regular gasoline.

About the subject

But the delivery of fuels restricted to the sale of hydrated ethanol and C gasoline can only be carried out after specific authorization from the ANP. In addition, the measure will only be valid after publication in the Federal Official Gazette.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Another modification established by the resolution concerns the disclosure of the pump price of the posts that previously had three digits after the comma and will now have only two numbers again. The adaptation must be carried out by the resellers within 180 days after the publication of the resolution.

The carrying out of the delivery was authorized after the completion of a pilot project by the ANP and, to join the program, the station must comply with the ANP Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC).

THE distribution should be performed by the municipality boundaries where the agency authorized retailer is located.

The new rules also make it mandatory for the dealer to inform the CNPJ, the corporate name or the trade name of the distributor of the respective fuel sold at the metering pump.

In addition, the text approves the improvement of the location database of service stations to contribute to the oversight of the market by the ANP.

According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the approved measures were submitted to public consultation and hearing, in addition to being under discussion since 2018 due to the truckers’ strike.

With the end of the mobilization, the ANP started to evaluate in a broader way the possible changes to increase efficiency in the fuel market in Brazil.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags