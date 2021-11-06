German gets life imprisonment for drowning five children in the bathtub

Children killed by Christiane K. were between one and eight years old; she committed the crime after seeing a photo of her ex-husband with a new girlfriend

Sascha Steinbach / EFE Christiane K. tried to commit suicide after killing her children, but she survived and was tried



A mother was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for having murdered five children of his six children drowning them in the bathtub at home after seeing a photo of the ex-husband with his new girlfriend. the children killed by Christiane K. they were one, two, three, six and eight years old. The oldest son, 11 years old, was at school while his mother used drugs and committed crimes. The court ruled that the minimum sentence to be served will be 15 years, but there is no provision for Christiane’s freedom after that time.

The bodies of the five children were found in their beds wrapped in towels and Christiane, after killing them, tried to commit suicide by throwing himself on a railway line in Düsseldorf. However, she survived and ended up in prison. The judge called the case ‘a tragedy’. According to prosecutors, Christiane’s ex-husband — and father of four of her six children — abandoned her just before the murders took place. A photo of him with a new partner posted on social networks would have been a motivation for the children’s mother to commit the murders.