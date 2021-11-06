‘Go Kill Everyone’ · TV News

In order to teach the brothers a lesson, Joseph (Juliano Laham) will have ten of them arrested in the dungeon in the last week of Genesis. While most of the children of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will demonstrate repentance for the error of the past, even without recognizing him in the robes of governor of Egypt, Simeon (Igor Cotrim) will propose a rebellion in jail. “It will kill everyone,” will say the evil one, who has always been envious of his younger relative.

It will all start when the male children of Israel, with the exception of Benjamin (Mark Bessa), leave for Egypt in search of food because of the drought that will hit their father’s settlement in Canaan in the Record Bible novel. There, it won’t be long before Asenate’s husband (Letícia Almeida) runs into the family.

José will see Rúben (Felipe Cunha), Judá (Thiago Rodrigues) and the other eight brothers. The ex-slave will remember the dream in which all of the consanguineous would bow to him. “You are spies. You came to see the nakedness of the land, didn’t you?“, will say the rejected, before sending the relatives to the dungeon.

The governor’s brothers will spend three days in jail without any explanation in the scenes planned to be aired from the chapter on Monday (8) . Violent, Simeon will propose a rebellion. “Scream until we are heard, until that governor leaves his great palace and realizes the injustice he is committing”, the man will complain.

“This is no time for rebellion, Simeon. We need to stay calm. There’s nothing we can do but wait,” disagrees Judah. “, will add the widower of Muriel (Rhaisa Batista). “Well taken care of?” will retort Lia’s second son (Ingra Lyberato).

brothers blame themselves

The brothers will start arguing until Shareder (Paul Verlings) will appear on the spot to give Joseph’s order. their homes. Bring that younger brother to prove that what they said is true. And so their lives will be spared,” the soldier will ask.

A new debate will start between the brothers. Simeon will be vehement against one of them staying in prison while the other nine look for Benjamin in his father’s settlement. “You don’t agree with that, Reuben. It’s a trap to kill one of us”, will say the bad character.

“This is all happening because of what we did with José”, will opine Judah, afflicted. From a distance, the governor will be surprised by what he hears, and the brothers will look anguished as they speak on the subject for the first time in so long.

Reuben will warn: “As much as I told you not to do anything against Joseph, but you didn’t listen to me! Do you know what this is now? His blood is being required from our hands.” Shareder, however, will interrupt the discussion: “What’s your answer?”

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

