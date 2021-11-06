God of War for PC will support AMD FSR

While many PC gamers are iunable to make their dream video card upgrade due to exorbitant prices here, some artifices they need to be used so that we don’t stop playing (we’re together) that AAA title we’ve been waiting for. God of War is the next big PC title and he will come with AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) support, a good trick to give tired GPUs a breather.

The game is listed as one of several titles that will receive the feature, listed on AMD’s official homepage. The feature will already help owners of weaker GPUs that don’t support NVIDIA DLSS, that is, below GeForce RTX 2060. Remember that the feature was developed by AMD, but is available for GeForce as well. The next games that will receive the feature are:

Astergos

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Edge of the Abyss

Farming Simulator 22

Forspoken

ghostrunner

God of War

Hellish Room

Hotwheels Unleashed

Iron Conflict

Myth of Empires

No Man’s Sky

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Second Exctinction

The Elder Scrolls Online

Warface

World of Warcraft Shadowlands

X4 Foundations

It’s hard to say whether God of War will already support the AMD FSR at its launch. As for the PC port of God of War itself, it’s something that you can’t be sure of based on the developer’s work. Jetpack Interactive worked on some ports of NBA, Plants vs Zombies and Dark Souls, where she “provided engineering support for the upgrade to Steam” and that doesn’t tell us much.



Sony is careful about this, especially after the opening with Horizon Zero Dawn and its technical issues that were fixed later. Days Gone, and here’s the opinion of those who have a relatively weak GPU for today’s AAA games (GTX 1060 3GB), had an excellent port. The mentioned video card was able to handle the game in 1080p with high quality at almost constant 60 FPS. Based on that, we can expect Uncharted 4 and God of War to be worked very carefully for PC.

