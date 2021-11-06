Going to Puerto Iguazú is always an adventure. Rule can change at any time – H2FOZ

Argentine bureaucracy shows that crossing the border is for the strong, the patients, the adventurers.

Every day is a new day for the Argentine bureaucracy. Anyone who goes to Puerto Iguazú feels this in their flesh.

A journalist went this Friday, 3, to the other side of the border. As he passed the young man who attended her at the Aduana window, he told her to go to the restroom tent.

She replied, more or less, that this was no longer required (has the antigen test been abolished or not?). The attendant then told him: “Ok, but I want to see the exit”.

The journalist left without any problems. “But it was luck,” he said in a Facebook group made up of members of the Foz Press. “Every hour the demands change,” he added.

WHERE TO GET INFORMED?

So it is. And if you look for some official information, before you go there and end up being stuck and wasting time, you won’t find it. The Federal Police of Foz released a note informing that it will no longer respond to inquiries about the conditions of entry and exit from Argentina, “due to the increase in this demand and the possibility of changes in conditions without prior notice.”

The PF advises interested parties to seek and confirm information “directly with the competent bodies in the neighboring country”. And he suggests as an “information source” the Argentine consulate in Foz.

A mistake. The consulate does not provide information, it just says which telephone number in Buenos Aires the person should call. With our “portunhol”, better not to risk spending on international area code.

PF NOTE

Due to the high number of questions about the process of entry and exit into Argentine territory in recent days, the Federal Police has announced that it is only competent over the processes of entry and exit in Brazilian territory, having no expertise in the procedures adopted by the country neighbor. In this way, any and all inquiries about the conditions of entry and exit in Argentina must be directed to the competent authorities in that country, and not to the Federal Police. Until now, as a courtesy, the PF had been trying to provide guidance on the issue based on information provided by the Argentine authorities. However, due to the increase in this demand and the possibility of changes in conditions without prior notice, we advise interested parties to seek and confirm information directly with the competent bodies in the neighboring country. A suggested source of information on the subject is the Argentine consulate in Foz do Iguaçu/PR, whose telephone number is (45) 3574-2969.

ANTIGEN AND PCR

The authorities in the province of Misiones are quite well intentioned, as it is interesting to receive as many Brazilians as possible, to revive the economy of Puerto Iguazú.

During the visit to Puerto Iguazú by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, on Thursday, April 4, she said that the possibility of eliminating the requirement of negative PCR for Brazilians and Paraguayans who make the neighboring border transit is being analyzed. just go to Puerto Iguazú.

The request was made by Governor Oscar Herrera Ahuad, a few days ago, after the antigen test, which for the people of Iguaçu, was eliminated.

The El Territorio portal says that “the requirement of negative PCR discouraged the passage to Argentina by Misiones, since both in Brazil and Paraguay the costs to carry out the tests are high”.

Carla Vizzotti did not estimate when the test will no longer be required. He said that “the work from now on is to identify people who cross the border daily, who must have some identification, because this type of passage is different from someone who travels.”

DRY BORDER

In Bernardo Irigoyen, on the border with Dionísio Cerqueira, Barracão and Bom Jesus do Sol, the PCR was eliminated. But there the border is terrestrial, only demarcated by an imaginary line.

For the governor, people from Iguaçu usually cross the border up to two or three times a week. And this person cannot spend on tests at each entry, “so stay there (in Foz do Iguaçu)” and the border crossing does not fulfill its role as a safe corridor.

Misiones’ request, in fact, is for the negative PCR to be eliminated, in safe corridors, and replaced by the antigen test, which the province itself paid for.

While the Argentine bureaucracy is debating whether to demand it or not, a journalist in his group unburdened: “I got discouraged from going to visit Puerto Iguazú”. And he is one of those who went across the border “two or three times a week,” in the words of the provincial governor.