GOL resumes flights at Zona da Mata Airport (MG) in partnership with VOEPASS

VOEPASS ATR-72





GOL Linhas Aéreas announces today, November 5, that its customers in Juiz de Fora-MG (IZA airport) and cities in the Zona da Mata region of Minas Gerais will once again have direct flight options to São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU).

From the beginning of this month of November, the service was resumed at Presidente Itamar Franco Airport, also called Zona da Mata Airport, with five weekly flights. In March 2022, the route will have a daily round-trip flight.

As a result of the partnership with VOEPASS, the tickets on this stretch will be sold exclusively by GOL, and the flights will be operated by the partner company. Direct flights to Guarulhos guarantee Customers connectivity with the entire GOL air network to the most diverse Brazilian regions, as well as access to international flights operated by the Company.

The offer of operations between Juiz de Fora and Guarulhos is part of the increased demand for flights to cities in the interior of Brazil, strengthened by the partnership between GOL and VOEPASS and a result of the advance of vaccination in the country, which intensifies the flow of leisure and business travel.

“For these operations, ATR-72 aircraft will be used, with capacity for 68 passengers, ensuring the quality of services offered by the Company”, describes GOL in its notice to the market in general.

In constant regional expansion, GOL describes that it has already announced this year new routes departing from Guarulhos to Cabo Frio-RJ (CFB), Ribeirão Preto-SP (RAO), Presidente Prudente-SP (PPB), São José do Rio Preto-SP (SJP) and Joinville-SC (JOI), for example.

