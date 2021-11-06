Government readjusts values ​​of income groups that will define who is entitled to Brazil Aid | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro issued this Friday (5) a decree that readjusted the values ​​of the income ranges of families considered to be in a situation of poverty or extreme poverty. The act was published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

According to the decree, the income for a family to be considered in extreme poverty will go from R$89 to R$100 per person; that of poverty, from R$178 to R$200 per person. This will increase the number of people eligible for the Auxílio Brasil program — announced by the government to succeed Bolsa Família.

The decree also establishes a readjustment in Auxílio Brasil in relation to the amounts paid in Bolsa Família, however, the percentage is smaller than the readjustment of 20% announced in the last 20th, by the minister of Citizenship, João Roma.

At the time, the government also informed that a temporary benefit of at least R$400 will be paid by the end of 2022.

“Granted only to families in extreme poverty, the basic benefit of Bolsa Família goes from R$89 to R$100. The variable installments, with a value of R$41, rise to R$49. The Variable Benefit Linked to Adolescents goes from R$ 48 to R$ 57”, informs a statement from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the government, the changes will provide an increase of 17.84% in the average amount of the benefit, in relation to what was paid in Bolsa Família.

“At the moment of the transition of the programs, all Bolsa Família beneficiaries will receive the automatically adjusted amounts”, informed the General Secretariat.

According to a statement from the General Secretariat of the Presidency, the average permanent benefit of Auxílio Brasil will be R$ 217.18.

If it is not readjusted, this is the average amount that will be in effect from 2023 onwards — during the year 2022, the government announced that, with a temporary supplement, it will pay a minimum of R$ 400.

Find out what changes from Bolsa Família to Auxílio Brasil

The axis of the government’s new social program is contained in a provisional measure sent to the National Congress in August this year.

The MP enters into force when published and has the force of law, but needs to be approved by deputies and senators within 120 days to be definitively valid.

Within the new income transfer program, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, there are nine different types of benefits.

Three of these benefits form the “basic core” of Auxílio Brasil:

Early Childhood Benefit : for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit must be paid per child in this age group, but the amount has not yet been disclosed and the limit will be five benefits per family.

: for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit must be paid per child in this age group, but the amount has not yet been disclosed and the limit will be five benefits per family. Family Membership Benefit : for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 21 years old – currently, Bolsa Família limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old. The government says the goal is to encourage this additional group to stay in school to complete at least one level of formal schooling. The limit will also be five benefits per family.

: for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 21 years old – currently, Bolsa Família limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old. The government says the goal is to encourage this additional group to stay in school to complete at least one level of formal schooling. The limit will also be five benefits per family. Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: this benefit comes into play when, after computing the previous “lines”, the monthly per capita income of the family is still below the extreme poverty line. In this case, says the government, there will be no limitation related to the number of members of the family nucleus.

In addition to the so-called “basic core”, the Auxílio Brasil program includes six other benefits:

School Sport Assistance;

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship;

Child Citizen Assistance;

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid;

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid and

Transition Compensation Benefit.

how the government wants to pay

To make the new social program possible, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that there are two alternatives under study to make payment of the benefit possible:

review the spending ceiling, putting an end to the existing mismatch between corrections to the ceiling and mandatory spending. With that, the government could open fiscal space in the 2022 Budget.

exceptionalizing the portion of aid that does not fit in the ceiling, that is, leaving this amount out of the tax rule. This license to “stick” the ceiling would be limited to just over R$30 billion in 2022, according to the minister.

The measures are included in the PEC dos Precatórios, approved this week in the first round by the Chamber of Deputies. According to information from the Ministry of Economy, the PEC, if approved by Congress, will open a space in the 2022 Budget of R$ 91.6 billion for new expenses.

The government has said that the PEC aims to enable the expansion of the new social program, but analysts indicate that it would be possible to increase the program without exceeding the expenditure limit, using, for example, resources destined to parliamentary amendments.

According to Felipe Salto, executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Federal Senate, the way in which the government’s new social program is implemented matters.

“Social spending is necessary, but it must take place under the rules of the game. The attempt to opportunistically change the spending ceiling will produce the opposite symmetrical effect to the desired one: increased debt and reduced fiscal space [para despesas] in the medium term,” he declared.

According to Gabriel Leal de Barros, partner and chief economist at RPS Capital, it is “unequivocal” that the government’s proposal for the new social program will result in a weakening of the spending ceiling (mechanism that limits expenditure growth to the inflation of the previous year ), and in a “casuistic way with an eye on the electoral calendar”. “There is no way to turn a blind eye to this,” he declared.

For the economist, the narrative that the problem to reinforce the social program is the spending ceiling is false.

“That’s not true. Politics is using the most vulnerable as a shield to extract private benefits with public resources. This is great cowardice and diversionism, a mistake that can disrupt the economy and put us in stagflation,” he declared.

According to g1 columnist and GloboNews commentator, Ana Flor, the government may extrapolate the spending ceiling by up to R$ 40 billion next year, with R$ 30 billion for the extra portion of the new social program, and another R$ 10 billion for expenses such as gas tickets and vaccine purchases. Meanwhile, it would make room within the ceiling for parliamentary amendments, which is the wish of Bolsonaro’s allies in Congress.

At the end of October, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government was seeking to be “reformist and popular” rather than “populist” amid widespread criticism that the spending cap would be an electoral measure and that it would not represent an effective change for Bolsa Família.