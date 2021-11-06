Gravitational interaction between Earth, Sun and Moon affects animals and plants; understand!

A new study, conducted by Cristiano de Mello Gallep, at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), and Daniel Robert, from the University of Bristol (in the United Kingdom), investigated the relationship between the behavior of animals and plants and the gravitational action of the Sun and the Moon—something that has somehow been neglected in scientific studies. The results showed that, in fact, the rhythmic activity of biological organisms — whether plant or animal — is related to gravitational tides, generated by orbital mechanics between the Sun, Earth and Moon.

Gallep explains that every form of matter, whether inert or alive, is subject to the effects of tidal forces caused by the gravity of the Sun and Moon, whose movements modulate periodic oscillations according to daily cycles. “It was in this context that all organisms present on the planet evolved. What we tried to show in the article was that gravitational tides constitute a perceptible and powerful force that has shaped and shapes the rhythmic activities of these organisms,” he said.

Initially, Gallep noticed the periodicities during experiments with self-luminescence of seed germination (Image: Reproduction/Cristiano de Mello Gallep/Unicamp)

To this end, the authors carried out a comprehensive literature review accompanied by a meta-analysis of three different case studies: the motor activities of isopods (small shelled crustaceans), the reproductive effort of coral colonies and the modulation of the growth of sprouts. sunflower from autoluminescence — this, accompanied by the results obtained by the authors’ investigations. Despite the different objects of study, they all had something in common: the absence of a deeper analysis of a possible gravitational causality between these cases.

When it comes to the rhythm patterns of organisms, it is common to work with circadian cycles, the mechanism through which organisms regulate themselves between day and night, that is, according to the alternation of light and dark on our planet. However, when the lighting is isolated in the laboratory environment, rhythm fluctuations remain maintained. Thus, the study considered the persistence of tidal cycles in the behavior patterns of coastal organisms, such as crustaceans, removed from their habitats.

They found that these animals define their behavior according to the rise and fall of the tides in cycles of 12.4 hours, coming from the dynamics between the Sun and the Moon. organisms were collected. “The data show that, in the absence of other rhythmic influences, such as lighting and temperature, the local gravitational tide is sufficient to organize the cyclical behavior of these organisms”, explained Gallep.

Finally, they also noted that the gravitational effect is not just restricted to simpler organisms. They found that when humans are isolated from light, they tend to establish a cyclical fluctuation of 24.4 to 24.8 hours, which follows the lunar cycle. This phenomenon has been previously observed in people who spend long periods in caves, being also responsible for conditioning the alternating periods of wakefulness and rest, times for eating, among other important functions of metabolism.

The article with the results of the study was published in the Journal of Experimental Botany.

Source: FAPESP Agency