Grêmio considers asking for a challenge to the game against Atlético-MG

President Romildo Bolzan Júnior, from Grêmio, stated that the club is considering asking for the challenge of the game against Atlético-MG, whose score was 2-1 for the rival. The reason for the possible request is the penalty scored with the help of the VAR, which became the second goal of the miners.

According to the agent, there are two mistakes in the bid, defined as “right errors” by him. The first is the presence of Savarino near the barrier in the kick and a foul that led to a penalty because the ball hit Campaz’ arm. As a rule, the presence of opponents so close to the barrier is prohibited. The second flaw is that the Rooster athlete would have pushed the gremista, who lost his balance.

In the same move, another gremista disagreement, this time interpretive, takes place in the marking of the foul. According to Bolzan, there was no irregularity.

“First, it wasn’t a foul on Jair. He tripped over the foot of the Grêmio player, who didn’t commit the foul. Then there is a specific rule that says that the barrier is untouchable and the opposing player must be one meter away from it. There are two there. irregularities. The Atlético-MG player was not a meter away and even touched the Grêmio player, who lost his balance,” Bolzan said in an interview with Grenal Radio.

“We are examining the possibility of contesting the match. But for a procedure of this nature, due to an error in law, the proof must be preconceived, totally preconceived. But, due to the lack of transparency of the VAR, Grêmio does not have this proof “, completed the president.

The complaint against refereeing after the game was very strong. Football vice-president Denis Abrahão even stated that the VAR only scored against Grêmio and that such a situation “was getting funny”.

“Either it doesn’t have criteria, or it wasn’t evaluated, or they don’t know the rule. If I’m in doubt about the reasons of the VAR, I’m in doubt about the entire process. Grêmio, as an institution and club, yes, says that arbitration Brazilian government is without criteria, disqualified and lacking elements to advance its transparency. It’s a pity,” continued the president.

“If the field judge is exposed, the VAR also has to be. Everything it does. The reasons for its decisions need to be exposed. Even to know if he saw the bids or not”, he concluded.

Bolzan also explained that Grêmio will seek to reverse the injunction applied by the STJD and the punishment imposed by the Fans’ Court due to the field invasion that followed the game against Palmeiras. Currently, the club cannot have its fans in the games, either as a local or a visitor.