Grêmio squad: Campaz should win Villasanti’s place at Gre-Nal | Guild

Coach Vagner Mancini should confirm Grêmio at Gre-Nal this Saturday, in Beira-Rio, with Campaz in Villasanti spot in midfield. The entry of the Colombian midfielder in place of the Paraguayan defensive midfielder improved the team against Atlético-MG, with the right to a goal scored, in the last Wednesday, despite the defeat and the penalty committed.

According to the GE, the coach also tested the team with three defensive midfielders – Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Villasanti – during the week. However, Campaz’s performance in an alternative with a breeding player convinced Mancini to change the formation.

The 21-year-old took the place of Villasanti in the first half of the defeat by Galo 2-1. .

However, the midfielder’s performance was overshadowed by the penalty committed when he touched the ball with his arm in the area after a free kick in the final stretch of the match.

It is worth remembering that, according to Grupo Globo referee commentator Janette Arcanjo, the bid should have been invalidated by the proximity of an Atlético-MG athlete to the barrier.

With the decision made in training, Campaz gains another chance as a Tricolor holder. Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva will make the contention, while Ferreira and Douglas Costa are on the wings to close the midfield against Inter.

Kannemann returns to defense after serving suspension. But there are doubts on the sides. The tendency is for the maintenance of Rafinha and Cortez, since Mancini had Vanderson at his disposal in the defeat against Atlético-MG – even if hanging – and he selected the two most experienced ones.

The likely lineup has Gabriel Chapecó; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez (Vanderson); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Campaz, Douglas Costa and Ferreira; Borja.

Grêmio is the penultimate placed in the Brasileirão, with 26 points, and fights against relegation. Gre-Nal takes place at 7pm on Saturday and has watershed status for the Tricolor.