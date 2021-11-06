Greta Thunberg and COP26: the young activist’s harsh criticism of the climate change summit

3 hours ago

Greta Thunberg said in a speech before protesters in Glasgow that the COP26 climate summit, currently underway in the UK, was a “failure”.

The Swedish activist on Friday (5/11) criticized the event during a protest march with thousands of young people.

She addressed the crowd when she arrived at George Square, in the center of the Scottish city, and said that “immediate and drastic” cuts in carbon emissions are needed.

The march was organized by Fridays for Future Scotland, a group founded by young people inspired by Thunberg.

Friday’s act was one of the largest in a series of demonstrations organized in parallel with the summit, which is taking place in the city.

‘We know our kings are naked’

“It is no secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve a crisis with the same methods that led to the beginning of this crisis,” exclaimed Thunberg.

“We need immediate and drastic annual cuts in emissions like the world has never seen before,” he added.

“People in power can continue to live in their bubble full of fantasies, like eternal growth on a finite planet and technological solutions that will suddenly appear out of nowhere and erase all these crises in the blink of an eye,” she said.

“All this while the world is literally on fire and the people who live on the front lines continue to be impacted by the climate crisis.”

Thunberg described the UN climate change summit as a “two-week celebration, as usual and blah blah blah” to “keep things as usual” and “create loopholes to benefit themselves [os donos do poder]”.

“We know our kings are naked.”

Activists from other countries also gave talks on how climate change is already affecting their places of origin.

Vanessa Nakate from Uganda said: “Historically, Africa is responsible for just 3% of global emissions and yet Africans are suffering some of the most brutal impacts of the climate crisis.”

“But while the global south is at the forefront of the climate crisis, it is not on the front pages of the world’s newspapers.”

youth protest

The march passed the COP26 headquarters at the Scottish Events Campus and then headed downtown. It ended in George Square, where a stage and speakers were set up.

Charlie O’Rourke, 14, a Glasgow resident, skipped school to watch the rally with his mother, Cairsty, and sister.

He said world leaders at COP26 must “listen to the people”: “Don’t just look for profit. Listen to what the planet needs.”

Her mother said she was there for her children and for “future generations to show that something has to happen and it has to happen very quickly”.

As part of the Fridays for Future movement, young people around the world do not attend classes on Fridays to raise awareness about climate change.

‘Extremely inspiring’

Anna Brown, an activist for Fridays for Future in Glasgow, said the event was aimed at demonstrating the need to move climate discussions away from “closed” spaces.

“The message is that the COP system — we’ve had 26 of them already — is not working. So we have to eradicate that system,” Brown told the BBC.

“The message is that we must listen to the people on the streets, the young people, the workers.”

“We have to move from a closed space, where people can’t get involved, to the streets, where people can see what’s going on and have a voice,” he continued.

“I think part of it [COP26] it is designed so that people do not understand what it is about; if people do not understand what is being said in the negotiations, they cannot criticize what is happening or the decisions that are being taken,” says the activist.

Deputy Chief of Police Gary Ritchie said it was “extremely inspiring” to see thousands of young people participating in the “spectacular event” on the streets of Glasgow.

“This was a very important day on the COP26 calendar and we are delighted to be a part of such a memorable event for these young participants and for Glasgow,” said the officer.

“Our agents enjoyed interacting with the young people. The children of many of them participated in the march,” he added.

He said there had been a “positive engagement” between police and protesters during the summit and that fewer than 20 arrests had been made so far, mostly for disorderly crimes.

solidarity

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is committed to “meaningful engagement” between the Scottish government and young people to involve them in decision-making.

“In Scotland, we are already taking action to address the climate emergency, but as we have heard this week from children and young people in Scotland and around the world, it is not enough and we must do more,” said Sturgeon.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, expressed his sympathy for the anger and frustration of young activists in a speech he addressed to COP26 negotiators, telling delegates that the “weight of history” rests on his shoulders.

He said that he had been invited to join the march but that he could not participate in it.

In London, the government said skipping classes to attend a demonstration is “extremely disturbing at a time when the pandemic has already had a major impact on learning” for young people.

However, Glasgow City Council and most of the surrounding local authorities told the BBC that school-age children would not be punished for taking part in the climate strike.