Greta Thunberg and COP26: the young activist’s harsh criticism of the climate change summit

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg said in a speech before protesters in Glasgow that the COP26 climate summit, currently underway in the UK, was a “failure”.

The Swedish activist on Friday (5/11) criticized the event during a protest march with thousands of young people.

She addressed the crowd when she arrived at George Square, in the center of the Scottish city, and said that “immediate and drastic” cuts in carbon emissions are needed.

The march was organized by Fridays for Future Scotland, a group founded by young people inspired by Thunberg.