Greta Thunberg talks of ‘failure’ in Glasgow

Young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg declared yesterday that the Glasgow climate change conference (COP26) is “a failure” with a week before the end of negotiations.

“It’s no secret that COP6 is a failure,” Thunberg told thousands of young people in the Scottish city.

“It’s a two-week celebration of ‘nothing happens here’ and bla bla bla,” he accused.

“Many are asking what it’ll take for people in power to wake up. But let’s be clear – they’re already awake. They know exactly what they’re doing. They know exactly what priceless values ​​they’re sacrificing to maintain business as usual.” My speech from today’s march in Glasgow. https://t.co/iw2oGYQk0a — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2021

“This is no longer a climate conference. It’s an image washing festival,” he added.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries have been meeting since last Sunday to increase the reduction of greenhouse gases and the energy transition, with the objective of keeping the planet’s warming at a maximum of +1.5ºC.

During this first week, countries announced grand coalitions to reduce fossil fuel consumption, eliminate financing for traditional energy sources and accelerate the transition, but without clear timetables.

“Our leaders are not leading. This is leadership,” Greta shouted, pointing to the crowd.