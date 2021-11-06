GTA Trilogy | The biggest leak ever! Leaker leaks images from Rockstar Games

A group known for TableTennisleak leaked three unpublished images of GTA Trilogy Remaster, these screenshots were supposedly present on the website of Grove Steet Games, the producer hired by Rockstar Games to produce the remasters.

You can check out our partner SanInPlay’s video to see more details of this big leak and see the images at their highest quality:

Check it out on YouTube: GTA TRILOGY PICTURES HIDDEN on the website of the STUDIO that MADE THE GAME! – Biggest LEAK so far!

Check out the leaked images from the Grove Street Games website below:

GTA The Trilogy Remaster or officially known by Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was officially announced early last month.

According to the website of Rockstar Games, the compilation is not being developed by any studio of the producer, but by the Grove Street Games, formerly known as Wardrum Studios.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be officially released on November 11th for PS4, Xbox one, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and Windows PC.

Also check: GTA Trilogy Remaster | PlayStation releases more images

Anyway, like the Addicts Portal? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then Follow. Also be part of the discussion on Facebook and in the Twitter!

Source: SanInPlay | TableTennisleak | wellgamer161