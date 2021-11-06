Guard dog, Allan highlights role in Atlético-MG: “How can you not run to Diego Costa and Hulk?” | athletic-mg

From the hands of a great Atlético-MG idol, defensive midfielder Allan was honored for the 100 games played at the club. “It’s the house of Galo,” said manager and former goalkeeper Victor. The player is one more steering wheel, delivery, which fell in the favor of the fans. Protect the defense and “bite” the opponents, also leaving Hulk and Diego Costa free to just attack.

Parodying the speech of other striking defensive midfielders of modern times at Galo – Pierre and Leandro Donizete – Allan highlighted his pleasure in protecting the defense and, principally, exempting the defensive role of the company’s offensive stars.

– Wow, how am I not going to run to Hulk and Diego Costa? If it’s to give life on the field, I will. They are two great players, who I know will win the game for us at any moment. I do it with the greatest pleasure in the world – he said.

Absolute owner of Cuca’s scheme, Allan always has the most defensive role alongside the midfielders. It is a “watchdog”, shirt 5, traditional in the history of Atlético. But he has the quality to make the ball out and, turn and move, retreats on the defense line to receive the first ball from Everson.

– Good moment, I think I’m living one of the best moments of my career. Playing titles, this puts the player in the spotlight. None of the teams I went through had this wonderful moment that Galo is having. When you live this, with endings, fighting for titles, it is more characterized – he said.

Allan received a commemorative shirt and plaque for the 100 games played by Atlético, reaching the mark against Grêmio, on Wednesday. “A player of great race, a lot of delivery. Excellent professional. He is the face of Atlético,” said Victor, the club’s football manager, responsible for the tribute ceremony

Atlético-MG will have a Cup final in Brazil to dispute in December, after the Brazilian Championship in which it is the leader and pursues a title that hasn’t come for nearly 50 years. Anxiety is natural, but a trap Allan wants to avoid. “As there are still many games left, and the Championship is open, as much as we have a good advantage, we have to deprive ourselves of anxiety.”