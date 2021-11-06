Guardiola downplays Manchester derby: “It’s not a final, it’s another game” | english football

Considered one of the greatest classics in England, Manchester United x Manchester City doesn’t seem to shake Pep Guardiola. In a press conference this Friday, the eve of the match at Old Trafford, at 9:30 am (GMT), the Citizens coach downplayed the weight of the confrontation for the campaign for bi do English Championship , with Real Time in ge.

– It’s not a final, but another game. The derby is special for sentimental matters, but in the end the result is the same – said Guardiola.

For Pep, what matters is only the three points that are at stake. And to reach them, in his words, the way is to act coolly, thus regaining confidence after the last negative result in the Premier League, against Crystal Palace.

Without winning United for four games for the competition, the Spanish coach pays attention to the offensive power of Ole Solskjaer’s team, in particular, for now counting on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been saving the club.

– Congratulations to United for winning several matches against us. It’s United, what more can I say? They are very good in attack, and they are better with Cristiano Ronaldo. Normally I don’t talk about players from other clubs, but I’m sure Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United, and United are happy with him – he said.

Since talking about strikers is a sensitive topic at Manchester City, Guardiola had to answer questions about the lack of a player of the position in his team.

– See how many goals we scored last season without Agüero. One day we’re doing great without a striker, and next week they say we need to sign seven. Maybe in the future the club will buy a number 9, who knows, and it will still cost them to score goals. We are the team we are and we know what we are capable of.

A self-confessed admirer of the legendary midfielder, with whom he worked when he was still coaching Barcelona, ​​Pep considers Xavi the perfect name to take charge of the Catalan club. The former Al-Sadd coach is expected this Saturday in Catalonia.

– I haven’t talked to Xavi these days. I would like to hope it was official, but if the deal finally closes, my best wishes to him. I’m sure he will do a great job. – finished.

