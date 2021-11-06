Guardiola praises Cristiano Ronaldo and minimizes derby against United: ‘It’s not a final’

Pep Guardiola doesn’t seem to be shaken on the eve of Manchester’s derby between City and United. The rivals face this Saturday (06) for the Premier League, at Old Trafford, and the Cityzens coach preferred to minimize the importance of the confrontation in a press conference this Friday (5th).

It’s not a final, it’s more of a game. The derby is special for sentimental matters, but in the end the result is the same.”

Manchester City have not beaten United in four Premier League games. In addition, the team led by Guardiola lost in the last round to Crystal Palace by 2-0, inside Etihad Stadium, and needs to react in order not to distance themselves from the leader Chelsea. The Cityzens are third with 20 points, against 25 for the Blues.

Guardiola spoke about the negative sequence of City against the rival and also made a point of warning about the offensive power of the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, highlighting the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo for the opponent.

“Congratulations to United for winning several games against us. It’s United, what more can I say? They are very good in attack and they are better with Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t normally talk about players from other clubs, but I’m sure that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United, and United are happy with him,” he said.