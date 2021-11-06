Guedes and Bolsonaro lost credibility, says Gustavo Franco – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

(Italo Bertão Filho, special for the E-Investor) – The former president of the Central Bank and founding partner of Rio Bravo Investimentos Gustavo Franco, said in an article published in his company’s monthly report that the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, lost credibility with the market by the changes in the spending ceiling proposed by the PEC dos Precatórios.

Read too

“The precariousness of the budgetary institutions and, above all, the loss of credibility of the minister (and the government), who recognized that he “got his debt” became more visible and blatant, when he accepted the design.

end of PEC23. The government’s lack of commitment to fiscal responsibility can hardly be reversed”, says Franco in the document.

For the former BC president, the modification of the ceiling proposed by the PEC is an “aesthetically and conceptually horrendous” solution to what he considers a slack in the Budget promoted by the spending ceiling. “The option was for a ride with a view to extending the expiration date [do teto] for another exercise,” wrote Franco.

Franco assesses, however, that the market’s negative perception of the government’s fiscal policy may be temporary. “The message about fiscal policy is bad, as the minister himself acknowledged, but not definitive. Every year we will have a difficult budget discussion in Parliament, like any normal country.”

The former BC president also assessed that the attempt to change the ceiling as a way to also finance the Auxílio Brasil program, which replaced Bolsa Família, has “clearly electoral” intentions, but that the expansion of social programs is positive and appears in time for the national economy.

On Thursday (4), the Chamber of Deputies approved the base text of PEC 23/2021, which became known as PEC dos Precatórios, which modifies the payment of court-ordered debts owed by the Union with a change in the methodology of the spending ceiling. The second round of voting takes place next week.

If the government implements its plans, the Ministry of Citizenship would have available around R$ 50 billion, according to the Special Secretariat of the Treasury and Budget, to finance the Auxílio Brasil program, which intends to pay a minimum amount of R$ 400 at the end of 2022 .

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better