Guedes minimizes revision of data from Caged that reduced job creation by almost half in 2020 | Economy

“There was a lot of noise about a 50,000 error, which is quite a lot, of jobs that were apparently wrongly reported in Caged,” said the minister during his participation in the 3rd Mercosur Conference on International Trade and Services, held at Rio de Janeiro.
The “error” pointed out by Guedes, however, was 66,800 fewer jobs than the government had announced in January this year when disclosing the balance of job creation over the past year.
Paulo Guedes participated by video call at the 3rd Mercosur Conference on International Trade and Services, held in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Daniel Silveira/g1
The government had announced the creation of 142,690 formal jobs. At the time, the numbers were released by the Ministry of Economy and Minister Paulo Guedes declared that the result was “great news”
With the review of the data, released on Wednesday (3), this number dropped to 75,883, that is, 46.8% less than previously released.
Commenting on the difference, Paulo Guedes made use of data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which, unlike the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), includes not only formal jobs, but also informal work.
“There is no change, from a qualitative point of view, if instead of 3 million and 50 thousand jobs, you create 3 million jobs, there are 50 thousand less”, emphasized the minister.
The minister attributed the error to private companies. According to him, “there may have been an error in Caged, which is obviously not the government’s fault, it comes from the private sector.”
In a note released with the announcement of the review, the Ministry of Labor informed that the difference in the balance of jobs created in 2020 is due to an increase in the number of hiring and dismissal statements made after the deadline by companies and that this increase is caused by process of transition from declarations to eSocial.