Halle Berry “takes” Dana White’s place in Namajunas vs. Zhang at UFC 268 | combat

At the ceremonial weigh-in of UFC 268, held at Madison Square Garden, in New York, everything went without incident, but who stole the show was the actress Halle Berry, who “took” Dana White’s place in the confrontation between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang. The American, straw weight champion (under 52kg), and the Chinese, who will have their rematch to try to regain the belt, were face to face under the command of the 55-year-old actress. Halle Berry has already trained with Cris Cyborg to star in the movie “Bruised” in which she is an MMA fighter.

Rose Namajunas entered with her usual seriousness and without distributing smiles or making fun of fans or opponents. The Chinese was more relaxed at the time of facing. They even greeted each other.

Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang stared at each other under the gaze of actress Halle Berry — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

If the mood wasn’t tense for the main UFC 268 co-fight, the preview of the duel that will be the highlight of the card made the temperature rise in Madison Square. First, Colby Covington came in with characteristic strength and called for the crowd present, who responded. Afterwards, welterweight champion (under 77kg) Kamaru Usman came in tossing shirts for the crowd in New York, but he still heard boos. This Saturday, the public should be with the American in front of the Nigerian.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington couldn't even come close to facing each other. Dana White wouldn't let her — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Another look that got the crowd excited at Madison was between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. The two, who had been exchanging barbs before the meeting, showed that the desire to win is great this Saturday, when they face at lightweight (under 70kg). They were face to face teasing each other all the time.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler exchanged teasing as they faced UFC 268 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In the faces of the Brazilian trio present on the UFC 268 card, there were no pushes or provocations. First, Bruno Souza made a formal challenge in front of Melsik Baghdasaryan, by featherweight (under 66kg). Afterwards, John Allan tried to make the atmosphere tense with Dustin Jacoby, but the American did not join the wave and the two greeted each other cordially at the end. Finally, Alex Poatan and Andreas Michailidis showed mutual respect in the face. The Brazilian took the stage accompanied by training partner and current light heavyweight champion (under 93kg) Glover Teixeira.

Alex Poatan makes UFC debut against Greek Andreas Michailidis — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Dustin Jacoby and John Allan face to face before UFC 268 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Melsik Baghdasaryan and Bruno Souza weigh-in face off at featherweight — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Bruno Souza doesn't hit the weight for UFC 268 and apologizes on the scale — Photo: Getty Images

The official weigh-in for UFC 268 took place this Friday morning, at the fighters’ hotel. Only the Brazilian Bruno Souza, who accepted to face the Armenian Melsik Baghdasaryan with just a week in advance, and the flyweight CJ Vergara could not beat the weight. Souza, current LFA champion, was 1.1kg above the category limit, and was fined 20% of his bag – the same fine was applied to Vergara. All the other 26 athletes beat the weight and confirmed their presence in the event.

Kamaru Usman was the first athlete to appear for the official weigh-in at UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images

The first fighter to step on the scale was the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who was 400g below the limit for title disputes in the category, scoring 76.7kg. Rose Namajunas came next, and set the straw weight limit for title disputes: 52.1kg.

Rose Namajunas official UFC 268 weigh-in — Photo: Getty Images

The challengers came shortly after the champions. while Weili Zhang had to weigh himself without clothes to reach the 52.1kg limit, Colby Covington appeared to be down on the scale, but was, like Usman, below the welterweight limit. The American spiked 76.8kg – just 100g heavier than the champion.

Colby Covington official UFC 268 weigh-in — Photo: Getty Images

Brazilians John Allan and Alex Poatan also had no problems with the scale, and hit their weights without problems (84.3kg and 93kg, respectively).

Alex Poatan official UFC 268 weigh-in — Photo: Getty Images

John Allan official UFC 268 weigh-in — Photo: Getty Images

Scheduled less than two weeks in advance to be a replacement in the main event, in case there was a problem with Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington, Brazilian Vicente Luque also failed to beat the 77.1kg limit, weight for welterweight title disputes . Luque hit 78.1kg – 1kg over the limit.

Chosen as a substitute in the main event, Vicente Luque was 1kg overweight at the UFC 268 checkpoint — Photo: Getty Images

O Combat broadcasts UFC 268 live and exclusively next Saturday from 7:00 pm (GMT), while the “Combat Warming” starts at 6:45 pm. Combat.com shows the first two fights live and follows the entire event in real time.

Check the weights of all athletes: MAIN CARD

* Welterweight (up to 77.1kg): Kamaru Usman (76.7kg) x Colby Covington (76.8kg)

* Straw weight (up to 52.1kg): Rose Namajunas (52.1kg) x Weili Zhang (52.1kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Frankie Edgar (61.5kg) x Marlon Vera (61.2kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Shane Burgos (66kg) x Billy Quarantillo (65.9kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Justin Gaethje (70.6kg) x Michael Chandler (70.4kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Alex Poatan (84.3kg) x Andreas Michailidis (83.9kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Al Iaquinta (70.7kg) x Bobby Green (70.4kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Phil Hawes (84.1kg) x Chris Curtis (84.4kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Edmen Shahbazyan (84.1kg) x Nassourdine Imavov (83.7kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Ian Garry (76.9kg) x Jordan Williams (77.4kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Gian Villante (118.2kg) x Chris Barnett (119.7kg)

Light Heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Dustin Jacoby (92.3kg) x John Allan (93kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Melsik Baghdasaryan (65.9kg) x Bruno Souza ** (67.3kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): CJ Vergara** (57.8kg) x Ode Osbourne (56.8kg)

* Fights valid by belt, without the tolerance of one pound (0.454kg) in the fighters’ weights. All other athletes on the card were entitled to tolerance on their weights.

** Exceeded the limits of their categories, already with tolerance, in 1.1kg and were fined 20% of their bag, with the amount being reverted to their opponents.