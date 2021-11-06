Hamilton and Bottas see RBR lead after free practice in Mexico | formula 1

The day started favorably for Mercedes on Friday of the Mexico GP, with the one-two led by Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice of the stage, but RBR responded in the second session of the day, putting Max Verstappen in front with ease. The pair admitted their rival’s advantage, and although they still didn’t have concrete answers about the performance, they saw the weight of factors such as the dust on the track and the very characteristics of the Circuito Hermanos Rodríguez.

Bottas leads Mercedes one-two at Mexico’s TL1

Verstappen sets track record and dominates 2nd practice in Mexico

– In general, the car is fine. I didn’t have any big problems. We’re giving everything we can, but they’re just faster than us at the moment,” Hamilton commented.

1 of 3 Lewis Hamilton finished the day third in the second free practice of the F1 Mexico GP — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton ended the day with third place in the second free practice of the F1 Mexico GP — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

For the seven-time champion, the cars’ lack of drag contributed to Mercedes’ disadvantage against RBR; due to the altitude of the Circuito Hermanos Rodriguez location in Mexico City, there is less pressure and, while the engines operate with less power, more is required from the aerodynamics of the single-seaters to keep them on the ground and fast:

– I don’t worry about that. We’re just trying to improve our setup. We ran out of drag, which is probably why they put a 0s5 advantage over us.

Hamilton set the second fastest time of the first practice, behind Bottas; however, he had a more discreet performance in the second session, finishing only in third place while rival Verstappen remained at the top, dominating the times on soft tyres.

2 of 3 Valtteri Bottas led Mexico F1 GP’s first free practice — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Valtteri Bottas led Mexico F1 GP’s first free practice — Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The performance of RBR with the compounds was observed by Bottas, best of Mercedes this Friday. The Finn also highlighted another problem faced by almost everyone at the beginning: the large amount of dust on the track, which made grip even more difficult, causing some riders to make mistakes.

– They had a very strong pace with soft tyres. We have to improve more if we want to fight for pole. The start of the day was very difficult with low grip, the track was very dusty and so it was difficult to get a proper reading of how the car really was. We were not far from the ideal and I did not feel so bad, but even so, we need to reduce our time – reinforced Bottas.

Check the championship standings

RBR expects to benefit from the characteristics of the Mexican circuit, as well as, in the next stage, the Brazilian GP at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo. With five rounds to go in the championship, Verstappen leads the Drivers’ World Championship with 12 points ahead of Hamilton.