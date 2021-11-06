Has arrived! Windows 11 gets Android apps supported on Channel Dev

Microsoft keeps updating the Windows 11 Dev and Beta channels and inserting features that were presented by the developer during the launch event of the new generation of the system, such as the possibility of installing Android applications on the PC, for example, which was finally released in this Friday (05) for those enrolled in the Dev program. This novelty curiously was First released to Beta Channel users in the penultimate week of October, drawing attention to not reaching early for subscribers to Channel Dev, who were given the possibility to install native Android apps only in the last update.

As expected, the feature is still in its testing phase and does not comprise all the features that should be available in the stable version. In addition, it is important to note that the update that implements the app store has been released for US users only., and there is still no forecast of when other countries will receive the tool. For now it is possible to download thethrough Amazon Appstore only 50 apps and games, a number that should grow significantly in future updates, requiring some requirements beyond those for installing Windows 11 to be able to use the store.