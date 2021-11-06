HB20 is the champion; See the full list

O HB20, car of the South Korean Hyundai, was the car that valued the most in the Brazilian market. The data were released in the 8th edition of the Autoinform Agency’s Greatest Resale Value Seal, a survey that assesses the rate of depreciation of vehicles after one year of use.

“In addition to all the winners of the 17 categories having registered positive indexes, of the 126 models surveyed, 101 also registered appreciation and only 25 obtained depreciation indexes”, said Joel Leite, creator of the seal.

126 brand new car models were considered among the most sold, from 20 brands, as well as models by Caoa Chery, Citroën, Jeep, Kia Motors, Land Rover, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Peugeot and Suzuki.

“Depreciation, or appreciation, depends on several factors: the size of the car, the brand, the dealer network, the care that the brand has in relation to after-sales, the segment, the origin, the fact that it has a large sales volume, to its acceptance in the market. Hence the importance of the seal”, explained Luiz Cipolli Junior, from the research department at Agência Autoinforme.

List of most valued cars

Entry Vehicles

Renault Kwid: 14.5% Volkswagen Goal: 12.7% Fiat Uno: 11.1%

Electric

Nissan Leaf: 11.8% Chevrolet Bolt: 9.3% JAC IEV 20: 1.5%

Compact Hatch

Hyundai HB20: 17.2% Chevrolet Onix: 10.9% Renault Sandero: 9.9%

Hatch Premium (over 100 units per year)

BMW 118: 12% Mercedes-Benz A: 8.1% Mini Cooper: – 1.1%

Hybrid (over 40 units per year)

Volvo XC 40: 13.2% Toyota RAV4: 11.4% Land Rover Range Rover Sport: 10.6%

Minivan/Minivan

Honda Fit: 13.3% Chevrolet Spin: 2.9% Fiat Doblo: – 4.2%

Small pickup truck

Fiat Strada: 14.3% Chevrolet Montana: 13.6% Volkswagen Saveiro: 11.2%

Compact pickup truck

Fiat Toro: 12.3% Renault Duster Oroch: 10.4%

Medium pickup truck

Ford Ranger: 16.1% Toyota Hilux: 15.5% Nissan Frontier: 14.9%

Entry sedan

Fiat Grand Siena: 12% Volkswagen Voyage: 6.2% Renault Logan: 5.1%

Compact sedan

Hyundai HB20S: 15.7% Honda City: 14.9% Chevrolet Onix Plus: 10.8%

Medium sedan

Honda Civic: 15.7% Volkswagen Jetta: 11.8% Toyota Corolla: 10.4%

Large sedan (any quantity)

Honda Accord: 4.6% Hyundai Azera: 1.4% Mercedes-Benz E: – 2.7%

Inbound SUV

Volkswagen Nivus: 10.5% Honda WR-V: 9.6% Caoa Chery Tiggo 2: 8.1%

compact SUV

Chevrolet Tracker: 15.9% Land Rover Discovery Sport: 14.1% Honda HR-V: 12.5%

Medium SUV (over 800 units per year)

Volkswagen Tiguan: 11.5% Chevrolet Equinox: 6.1% Peugeot 3008: 4.7%

big SUV

Toyota SW4: 16.1% Chevrolet Trailblazer: 15.7% Land Rover Discovery: 10.6%

General