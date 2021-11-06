“He died leaving debt for his family”, says producer about Reginaldo Rossi

The concert producer and businessman Pinga had a chat with Clemente Magalhães, from the Corredor5 channel, and told a little about his experience in the concert market and his experiences with the artists. During the conversation, he lamented about the end of the life of Reginaldo Rossi, an artist with whom he worked in over 150 shows.

“Reginaldo Rossi I think he is a genius, however an irresponsible genius. He drank too much, gambled too much, and that was what got him to death, it was drinking and gambling. He was supposed to be a millionaire, he died leaving a debt to his family. Unfortunately, what he represented was not to have died and left the family in misery”, comments the businessman.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Pinga has worked with names such as Roberto Carlos in more than 280 shows, Roberta Miranda, Tim Maia, Lulu Santos, Legião Urbana, Djavan and others. The businessman is considered within the music industry a Show Business legend, a world record holder in contracted events.

Check out the podcast:

Almost 7 years after his death, Reginaldo Rossi announces live

the legacy of Reginaldo Rossi, considered king of cheesy, surpasses the known limits between life and death. After almost 7 years of his death, a live was announced on his official Twitter profile.

It is the second live since the beginning of the pandemic. The attractions will be: the band The Rossi and Roberto Rossi, son of man.

READ ALSO: The Truth About Elvis Presley’s Last Year of Life

the son of Reginaldo who leads the father’s posthumous online presence strategy. The king of brega’s profile writes in first person on both Twitter and Instagram.

The first live aired live in early June and is available on YouTube. The transmission lasted about 5 hours of intense emotions, they toured the repertoire of the late Reginaldo Rossi. Mon Amour Meu Bem Me Femme, Waiter and even a picturesque version for Corazón Espinado.