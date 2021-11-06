Historical sports reporter for TV Globo leaves network after 34 years | Sport



Rio – After 34 years, reporter Marcos Uchoa announced this Friday that he is leaving TV Globo. A historic sports journalist for the network, he decided to change his air and follow new paths of social transformation. Among the new projects are the creation of NGOs, courses, lectures and books.

Marcos Uchôa Disclosure “I did everything in journalism. I covered the Olympics, World Cups, wars, revolutions, disasters. I showed a lot of people doing a lot. I decided to try to do it too. Instead of interviewing the pilot, be the pilot,” Uchoa told “GE”.

“I think my decision to leave journalism now was a combination of facts. I covered the Covid epidemic on Fantástico, did the series ‘Portraits of a War Without End’ on Globoplay and my last interview was with Esporte Espetacular, in the frame Spectacular Doubles. And who? Zico and Júnior, idols of my childhood. I did everything in my career. I wanted something new. To help people more effectively,” he added.

Before saying goodbye to the screens, Uchoa will have one last appointment. He will say goodbye to Globo next Monday, participating in “Bem, Amigos”, on SporTV, at 10 pm, alongside Galvão Bueno.