Hospital worker admits murder and abuse of dozens of dead bodies | World

Kent Reproduction/Police David Fuller killed and abused corpses in hospitals in England

David Fuller, 67, admitted to murdering two women in 1987 and sexually abusing more than 100 female corpses, including children. He was a hospital worker in Kent, England when he committed the crimes. The information is from the report of the BBC

.

The man is said to have attacked and killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Turnbridge Wells, a town about 30 miles south of London. His defense claimed that the crimes committed must be analyzed taking into account their ‘impaired mental functions’.

Fuller, who has handled electrical maintenance at hospitals since 1989, also admits to sexually abusing bodies in two hospital morgues over the course of 12 years. The British press ranks the case as the most serious case of necrophilia in the country’s criminal history.

Recent advances in DNA testing have identified Fuller’s saliva on bedding, towels and samples taken from Knell’s private parts. The abuser’s semen was also found in Pierce’s socks, the only clothing she wore when her dead body was recognized in a dike three weeks after she was kidnapped.

Agents searched Fuller’s home and found millions of pornographic images and videos on hard drives, floppy disks, DVDs and memory cards, including those of children.

In the house, there were also images recorded by Fuller himself at the time he abused corpses in the morgues. Photos and videos also show him molesting the bodies of three children between 2008 and November 2020.

Police were unable to identify 20 of the victims. “Unfortunately, it is likely that some of the victims will never be identified,” said investigator Paul Fotheringham.

In addition to Kent and Sussex, Fuller also worked at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury, where he continued to commit his crimes—until his arrest in December 2020.

According to the police, the criminal worked late and, after the other employees left the hospital, he went to the morgue, where he abused the bodies.

The final hearing at which Fuller’s sentence will be delivered has not yet been set.