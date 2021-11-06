HOT! Simaria displays turbocharged breasts in a photo with a transparent look

The singer Simaria, duo with Simone, left the followers drooling with another killer production. This last Wednesday (3), the famous shared a series of amazing photos of the stunning look of the day.

In the post, the singer appeared wearing a tight black jumpsuit, which had transparent cutouts. Sporting good shape, the cat didn’t skimp on sensuality and drew attention for the ultra-turboiled decoction.

The production of the muse of the sertanejo was carried out specially for Dr. Deolane Bezerra’s birthday party, widow of funk artist MC Kevin. On the date the influencer was celebrating 34 years.

“Forget it!! #34 of the Doctor 🔥🔥”, wrote the singer, who received more than 519 reactions from followers. In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the artist’s beauty and friendliness.

“Our lady, mother!”, wrote Juliana Paes. “THIS SHOE BUYS A YATE”, joked a follower impacted by the look. “Perfeiçãoooo has a first and last name: SIMARIA MENDES 🗣️”, shot a fan delighted with the muse. “The princess Disney doesn’t have 🔥❤️,” said one more.

The event also featured an exclusive concert by the duo Simone and Simaria, as well as performances by Lexa, MC Dany, Belo, Matheus & Kauan, MC Don Juan and MC Davi.

was detonated by journalist

Last month Simaria ended up generating controversy due to his participation in the Telethon. In the midst of SBT’s benefit marathon, the singer ended up joking that if donations reached around 30 million reais, she would show her breasts.

Simaria’s speech ended up causing revolt in journalist Sônia Abrão, who used the verb when talking about the sertaneja’s posture. According to the presenter of A Tarde é Sua, Simone’s sister he’d been “overstepping the line” since he announced his separation.

“Since Simaria broke up, she’s been a bit weird, she’s been showing off her beauty and sensuality, so far so good, but it’s just crossed the line. The Telethon is a marathon, it’s for kids, it’s not the Oscars, an Emmy award, it’s not like that, it’s not a party where you can abuse your way of dressing to get attention,” she began.

The presenter also took advantage of the moment to set off the look of the famous woman, who usually invests in sensuality. Sonia pointed out that the brunette’s look was “inappropriate” for the moment.

“The cleavage she was wearing wasn’t something very appropriate for this type of campaign, the joke that if I reach the goal I’ll put my chest out, please, it’s not possible, it’s a refrigerator. This thing about getting your chest out wasn’t cool, it was in bad taste. It was nice that they went, they attract a lot of donations, but this attitude of Simaria was unnecessary”, he commented.