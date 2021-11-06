How “The Rock” got stuck and had to smear it to get into a big car – 11/05/2021

While shooting his new movie, “Red Alert”, actor Dwayne Johnson – known as “The Rock” – ended up in an unusual situation when getting into a Porsche Taycan. He simply got stuck in the car because his back was too wide.

He told about the incident during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, alongside actress Gal Gadot – who also appears in the film. Johnson even posted on Instagram about getting stuck in his car at the end of senior year.

“There’s a scene in the movie where I drive a Taycan, a Porsche Taycan,” said The Rock on the show. “It’s a small Porsche, but it’s incredibly expensive and it’s an incredible vehicle.”

“We bought two of them for our movie and the day we were about to shoot the scene where I’m chasing Ryan Reynolds, I had to get in the Porsche and speed up. And it all comes together in one long but really cool scene.”

The actor said they filmed most of the scene, however it was time to get in the car. And that’s when the problem occurred. “I get there and I start getting in the car and I’m like ‘yeah man.’ get into this car’.”

To get out of the situation, “The Rock” says he had to “grease himself” to get in and out of the vehicle. Despite the story, there are no current videos available.

