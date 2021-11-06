How to use cucumber for body care? Check out the tips and enjoy the super benefits

O cucumber has its properties in addition to health care in healthy eating, but it can also act in a very useful way to skin and hair care. So, today (11/06), the Prime Daily Lifestyle brings some tips on how to make masks with cucumbers and take care of yourself!

How to use cucumbers for countless treatments

First, cucumber is rich in vitamins, in addition to having moisturizing potential, as its composition has vitamin C, B5, antioxidant and fiber. In addition, it can act as a tranquilizer for some people and also as a whitener for others. Let’s look at more ways to use cucumber.

relaxing bath

In warm water, add 2 cups of magnesium sulfate, drops of essential oil, 1 sliced ​​cucumber and mint leaves. Stay immersed for a while for a relaxing and refreshing effect.

Cucumber slices in eyes

Being very famous in movie scenes, cucumber slices really work. If you put slices under the eyes for about 15 minutes, it will reduce the puffiness of the eyes.

Moisturizing face mask

½ cup chopped cucumber, ½ cup chopped avocado, 1 egg white and 2 teaspoons of powdered milk.

Mix all the ingredients, or blend in a blender, as this leaves a homogeneous paste. Soon after, leave this paste for about 30 minutes and then spread over the face. You can stay up to 30 minutes with it on your face, then wash it off with warm water.

hair reconstructor

Cucumber also acts as a hair moisturizer, but it has daily time like any hair product, so it is also recommended that you use common moisturizing mask for a joint action, if you wish.

Then, beat in a blender: 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of oil and ¼ of peeled cucumber. Mix all these ingredients and spread over hair and leave for 10 minutes.

Soon after, remove with plenty of water. And that’s it!

