‘I bother this bunch of fakes’

During a conversation with Valentina Francavilla, Dayane Mello spoke about the behavior of some pedestrians in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and stated that he will not pretend to maintain a good relationship with those who are not close.

“I’m going to smile, I’m going to pretend that nothing is happening like they are doing now? Pretend friend? No, I won’t pretend!”, declared the model.

Next, Dayane exemplified an earlier interaction he had with Bil Araújo, in which he had needled the physical instructor when he faced him and he would have been “all embarrassed”. According to him, the ex-BBB was uncomfortable because his presence causes discomfort.

“I annoy, I annoy, I annoy a bunch of fakes,” he added.

Earlier, the name of Dayane Mello became a topic between Marina Ferrari and Aline Mineiro. According to the farmer, she is “saving” what she has to say to the model “at the right time”. Afterwards, Mineiro spoke again about Dayane in a conversation with Rico Melquiades, and the two said that the player “is losing in the game”.