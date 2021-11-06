I forgot my cell phone password, now what? Know how to recover

Forgetting your cell phone password is a pretty inconvenient situation, especially since it’s hardware that’s already so much a part of our lives that it’s become something of a companion. But there is nothing to fear! If you use the Android, you have at your disposal a series of options to try to overcome problems of this type. Check out what they are below!

How to recover an Android phone with password

Older devices running Android 4.4 still have the option “Forgot my PIN password” or “Forgot default”. In these cases, just select one of these options and follow the steps to reset the device password.

On later models, unfortunately, this is not possible, and one of the options is to reset the device through the Google account. Before proceeding, make sure you have a backup of your data on cloud, SD card or other device as it will be deleted.

Access your Google account

Through a web browser, go to the device’s location page, log in with your Google account, and select which phone you want to recover — if you have more than one linked to the account.

Access your Google account and select which phone you want to recover (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

clean the device

Then the mobile will be displayed on a map. To recover it, click on “Clean device” and confirm the action afterwards (remember to leave it on). After the data is cleared, set the device again.

Click “Clean Device” to clear the mobile data (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to recover a Samsung cell phone with password

For those who use a Samsung cell phone and have a registered account, they can retrieve it through the company’s own platform. Although you won’t lose your data, you will no longer have a screen lock by default, password, PIN or biometrics; in that case, just set them up again.

Go to Samsung’s recovery page

Through a browser, go to the device’s location page and log in with your Samsung account. Then click on “Find my phone”.

Go to the device location page and click “Find my phone” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

unlock the cell phone

Once the cell phone is located, click on “Unlock” in the right menu.

In the left menu, click on “Unlock” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

In the opened window then click on “Unlock”, enter your Samsung account password and you’re done! Now you can use your cell phone normally.

Click “Unlock” and enter your password to recover the phone (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! If you forgot your Android phone password, you can now use one of the methods described above to get it back.